Rally DPWH Malolos Bulacan

(September 19 2025) A black Friday protest farmers of the Nagkakaisang Magbubukid ng Malolos (NMM), students from the Bulacan State University and the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) trooped to the DPWH Bulacan office in Malolos City to stage a protest against corruption and squandering of billions in flood control budget at the expense of farmers who are always suffering from flooding and calamities, and to demand accountability from officials and contractors sinking deep in greed. Photo/Analy Labor











