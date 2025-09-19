QC submits probe report

The Quezon City government has submitted a full report on its investigation into alleged anomalies within Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects to the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI).

In a social media post Friday, Mayor Joy Belmonte pledged full cooperation with the ICI, which was created by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to investigate corruption in flood control projects over the last decade.

Belmonte formally turned over the findings on Thursday to the ICI, which is led by former Supreme Court Justice Andres Reyes Jr. with members Rogelio Singson, a former DPWH secretary, and Rossana Fajardo, a managing partner at SGV and Co. Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong is the commission’s special adviser.

The city’s investigation reviewed 331 DPWH projects in Quezon City from 2022 to 2025, worth an estimated P17 billion. Belmonte said only two of the projects had the required permits from the city, violating a local ordinance that mandates national agencies to coordinate with local governments.