PRO3 seizes over P1 million in drugs in Central Luzon busts

In a major crackdown on illegal drug operations, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) apprehended three high-value individuals (HVIs), including two Korean nationals, seizing over P1 million worth of narcotics in separate incidents across Central Luzon between 18 and 19 September 2025.

The first operation unfolded on 18 September at a café in Clark Freeport Zone, where authorities arrested two Korean nationals identified as “Jo” and “Kim,” along with a Filipino national, “Tabon.” The trio was caught in an alleged extortion attempt targeting another Korean national, demanding P4.4 million. During the arrest, police confiscated 50 grams of suspected shabu, 50 tablets of suspected Ecstasy, 53 grams of suspected cocaine, and vape marijuana, with a total street value of P703,500. A .40 caliber Glock pistol and ammunition were also seized.

Barely hours later, on 19 September, a checkpoint operation in Talavera, Nueva Ecija, resulted in a high-speed chase and the arrest of “Pulbosa” and “Garcia” after they allegedly opened fire on pursuing officers. A third suspect, known as “Tae,” remains at large. The suspects’ vehicle yielded 55 grams of suspected shabu and a .38 caliber revolver, with the seized drugs valued at P374,000.

PBGEN Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr., Regional Director of PRO3, praised the swift action of his officers, emphasizing the commitment to eradicating illegal drugs and firearms in line with the 7 Focus Agenda of the PNP. “We will relentlessly pursue criminals and work hand in hand with the public to build safer communities across Central Luzon,” Peñones affirmed.

The two operations resulted in the seizure of P1,077,500 worth of illegal drugs.