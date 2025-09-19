PRO3 and Muslim leaders renew partnership through Regional Salaam group

On 19 September 2025, the Regional Salaam Advocacy Group in Central Luzon held an oath-taking ceremony for its new officers at Camp Olivas, Pampanga.

PCOL Reynaldo S. Ogay Jr., Deputy Regional Director for Operations, represented PBGEN Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr. at the event, underscoring Police Regional Office 3's (PRO3) dedication to fostering strong relationships with faith-based organizations. Ogay conveyed Peñones’ message, emphasizing the importance of the partnership in achieving the “Bagong PNP” vision of Acting Chief PNP, PLTGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., which prioritizes crime prevention, cybercrime response, anti-drug operations, and integrity building.

The ceremony marked the transition from outgoing president Brother Ustadz Kamar Sabdulla to incoming president Brother Samsoden P. Manalocon, symbolizing the group’s ongoing commitment to peacebuilding, unity, and community solidarity.

The Regional Community Affairs and Development Division (RCADD) facilitated the event, reinforcing the PNP’s commitment to working hand-in-hand with faith-based organizations to promote peace and order across Central Luzon.

This strengthened partnership between the PNP and Muslim leaders through the Regional Salaam Advocacy Group aims to foster mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation, contributing to a safer and more harmonious society for all residents of Central Luzon.