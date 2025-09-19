PNP, Muslim leaders forge unity

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) has reaffirmed its partnership with Muslim leaders in Central Luzon to strengthen community ties and promote peace.

This was highlighted during the oath-taking of the new officers of the Regional Salaam Advocacy Group on Friday at Camp Olivas.

P./Col. Reynaldo S. Ogay Jr., deputy regional director for Operations, represented PBGEN Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr., conveyed his message of support, stressing the role of faith-based organizations in realizing the “Bagong PNP” vision of Acting Chief PNP, Plt.Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., which focuses on crime prevention, cybercrime response, anti-drug efforts, and integrity building.

The ceremony also marked the leadership turnover from outgoing president Brother Ustadz Kamar Sabdulla to incoming president Brother Samsoden P. Manalocon.

Facilitated by the Regional Community Affairs and Development Division, the event underscored the PNP’s commitment to collaboration with Muslim leaders to build unity, understanding, and peace across Central Luzon.