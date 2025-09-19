PNP full alert ahead of anti-corruption rally

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has raised its alert status to “Full Alert” across the National Capital Region in anticipation of a nationwide anti-corruption protest scheduled for 21 September 2025.

The heightened alert, which began at 5 p.m. Friday, was enacted under the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure public safety and maintain peace.

More than 50,000 police personnel have been mobilized nationwide, with security operations being coordinated with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and other national agencies.

Meantime, the National Capital Region Police Office will be fully deployed, while other regional police offices and the Reactionary Standby Support Force have been placed on heightened readiness for immediate deployment.

“This is a proactive measure to safeguard the right to peaceful assembly while preventing any attempt to disrupt public order,” acting PNP chief Police Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said in a statement.

“Our priority is the safety of everyone — protesters, bystanders, and the community at large,” he added.

Meantime, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño appealed for cooperation from protest organizers and participants.

He added the PNP stands ready to work with the AFP and partner agencies “to protect both freedom of expression and the peace of our communities.”