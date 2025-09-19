Pickup plunges, trader killed

MANGALDAN, Pangasinan — A 56-year-old businessman was killed after his gray Nissan Navara pickup plunged off the PNR Bridge into a river in Barangay Salaan on 15 September.

Police identified the victim as Luis L. Gabriel Jr. of Barangay Malabago. He was rushed to the Region 1 Medical Center Annex in Dagupan City but was declared dead on arrival.

Netizens expressed outrage over the slow response of rescue teams. The accident reportedly happened around 11:45 a.m., but help arrived only at 1:35 p.m.

Gabriel’s niece also claimed that about P300,000 in cash went missing during the “rescue” operation. “My uncle wasn’t saved — he was robbed instead. More than P300,000 was lost,” she said.

She also lamented that instead of rushing to help, some eyewitnesses chose to livestream the incident. “I know it was a difficult situation, but if only someone had helped right away, maybe he could’ve been saved,” she added.

“Of all people — someone who helped so many — he ended up not being helped when he needed it most,” she said in grief. “I’ll miss you, uncle.”

Gabriel, who owned Gabriel Auto Supply and managed a farm in town, was remembered as a generous man who extended help not just in Pangasinan but in other provinces as well.