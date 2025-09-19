Philippines to showcase coconut industry’s future at global congress

The Philippines, one of the world’s leading exporters of coconut products, is set to highlight the future of its coconut industry at the World Coconut Congress (WCC) 2025 and the Sustainable Coconut Roundtable (SCR) 2025 on 24 to 26 September at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City.

Backed by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), the event will gather more than 20 countries – including major markets such as the United States, China, Japan, and the European Union – for discussions on innovation, climate resilience, and sustainable practices in the coconut sector.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, coconut exports generated $2.66 billion in 2024, led by coconut oil, desiccated coconut, and copra meal. Coconut oil alone accounted for $2.2 billion, underscoring its role as the industry’s main driver. Growth has continued into 2025, with coconut oil exports reaching $1.38 billion in the first half of the year, making it the country’s fifth top export commodity by value.

“The global demand for sustainable and healthy products is surging, and the coconut is at the heart of this movement,” said Marco Reyes, chairman of the United Coconut Associations of the Philippines (UCAP).

“Our mission with WCC and SCR 2025 is to bridge that international demand with innovation and sustainable practices on the ground to ensure that the entire value chain – especially our farming communities – continues to thrive.”

The industry, however, faces challenges such as climate volatility, aging plantations, and declining yields.

“With more than 3.5 million Filipinos depending on coconuts for their livelihood, the call for modernization and inclusive development is more urgent than ever,’’ Reyes added.

To address these issues, the PCA and DTI are intensifying programs on replanting and rehabilitation, promoting climate-resilient and high-yielding varieties, and providing training for smallholder farmers on sustainable and value-adding practices.

This year’s congress will feature high-level plenaries on market performance and climate resilience, as well as technical discussions on regenerative agriculture, biotechnology, and product diversification. The exhibition floor will showcase new consumer applications, equipment, and wellness products, along with the inaugural Keto Conference PH.

A highlight of the program is the Sustainable Coconut Roundtable on 26 September, organized by the Sustainable Coconut Partnership, where global stakeholders will align on concrete actions for sustainability, traceability, and fair trade.

Trade and investment prospects will also be in focus, with expanded business matching activities linking local producers with global buyers. Delegates will further explore opportunities through a familiarization tour of Quezon Province, one of the country’s top coconut-producing regions.

Organized by UCAP in partnership with DTI and PCA, and supported by the International Coconut Community and the Tourism Promotions Board, WCC 2025 aims to “future-proof” the Philippine coconut industry amid rising global demand and mounting climate risk.