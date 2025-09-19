Pangilinan questions Discaya witness protection bid

Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan questioned the push to place controversial contractors Sarah and Curlee Discaya under the government’s Witness Protection Program (WPP), citing serious inconsistencies in their testimonies during Senate hearings on multi-billion-peso flood control anomalies.

Pangilinan lamented that instead of fully cooperating, the spouses provided selective and inconsistent statements, undermining their credibility as potential state witnesses

“Mukhang hindi na naman nagsasabi ng katotohanan at selective. Kaya nga pinag-aaralan ni Senate President kung bakit irerekomenda 'yung pagiging state witness, eh mukhang hindi consistent at paiba-iba,” Pangilinan said.

During the Thursday Senate hearing, Curlee refused to answer Pangilinan’s question regarding the contracts awarded to their companies between 2016 and 2022, despite previously disclosing details from 2022 to the present.

The senator questioned the motive behind the selective disclosure.

As a result, the committee cited Curlee in contempt for lying about his wife, Sarah’s, absence from the hearing, further casting doubt on the couple’s credibility and intentions.

“Baka sakali habang siya ay naka-contempt ay makapag-isip siya ng mas maganda at maisabi na niya ang buong katotohanan, the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” Pangilinan added.

The Discayas are at the center of an ongoing investigation by both the Senate and House of Representatives into alleged ghost and substandard flood control projects that reportedly cost the government billions in public funds. They are reportedly seeking coverage under the WPP in exchange for their testimonies.

However, Pangilinan urged caution, warning that the integrity of the probe could be compromised if the government grants protection to individuals who have not been fully transparent.

Pangilinan called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to thoroughly vet the Discayas’ statements and supporting evidence before considering them for any form of immunity or protection.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla earlier confirmed that Discayas and even former Vulcan District Engineer Brice Hernandez are under consideration for the WPP following their testimony before lawmakers.

“We’ll evaluate them one by one. We'll be reviewing all the video recordings of the Senate hearings to assist in our assessment,” Remulla earlier told reporters in an ambush interview.