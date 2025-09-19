P61.7-M rice system rolls in for Pampanga

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday led the inauguration of the P61.7-million Rice Processing System (RPS) II project in Pampanga, as well as the distribution of agricultural machinery aimed at uplifting the livelihoods of more than 36,000 rice farmers across the province.

The new RPS II facility, constructed under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Mechanization Program by the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech), is expected to significantly enhance rice processing efficiency and reduce production costs by at least P2 per kilogram.

It is also projected to minimize post-harvest losses by up to five percent.

The RPS II facility features a multi-stage rice mill capable of processing two to three tons of rice per hour, equipped with advanced machinery including a pre-cleaner, de-stoner, huller, mist polisher, length grader, color sorter, blending tank, and an automatic packing machine.

It also has a rice hull bin, a dust collection system, and a fully air-conditioned control room.

2 dryers included

Additionally, the system is equipped with two recirculating dryers, each with a 12-ton drying capacity per batch.

The entire system is constructed with stainless steel materials and comes with dual heating systems, a generator set, and essential tools and accessories.

According to PhilMech Science Research specialist II Roland Ruiz, the system could raise milling recovery rates in Pampanga up to 65 percent, higher than the national average of 56 to 58 percent.

“The process used to take a week for farmers. But here, it only takes a matter of hours before the rice can be harvested from the field where it was planted,” Ruiz said, emphasizing the efficiency gains for local farmers.

Pampanga’s top-producing towns

Pampanga, with nearly 60,000 hectares of riceland, remains one of the country’s top rice producers. As part of the event, President Marcos also handed over five rice combine harvesters to various farmer groups in the municipalities of Mexico, Floridablanca and Magalang.