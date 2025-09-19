One month left to ‘stan’ harder: NTX is ready to ‘DOMIN8’

Besties, the clock is ticking! 19 October is already serving main character energy because NTX is officially taking over the SM Mall of Asia Arena for IAM Worldwide’s sold-out 8th Anniversary Show, DOMIN8.

But before you scream your lungs out with Ji Changwook and BINI in the same lineup, here’s your NTX starter pack, everything you need to know about the Seoul-born rookies that are about to own your playlists and your hearts.

NTX x IAM Worldwide

NTX just linked up with IAM Worldwide, with PUBLICITYASIA running the Asia-Pacific strategy. The boys aren’t just debuting locally, they’re launching straight into superstardom. Think bigger stages, wilder fan projects, and collabs you never saw coming.





The Sound That Hits Different

They don’t stick to one vibe, NTX blends genres like it’s second nature, making their discography a playlist that keeps you hooked. One track will have you dancing, the next will break your heart (in the best way). Basically, they’re crafting the new soundtrack of Hallyu 2.0.



Their Breakout Moment

Imagine this: Hyeongjin, Yunhyeok, Xiha, Changhun, Hojun, Rawhyun, Eunho, and Seungwon stepping out on the MOA Arena stage, lights blinding, fans screaming, and energy on maximum level. This is the moment they stop being “rookies” and become the group everyone’s talking about.



Beyond the Music

NTX isn’t just about tracks and choreo, they’re serving lifestyle, fashion, and fandom vibes. Think fan meets, collabs, merch, and influencer-level content that’ll have you double-tapping all day.



Your Stan Checklist

Learn their names: Hyeongjin, Yunhyeok, Xiha, Changhun, Hojun, Rawhyun, Eunho, and Seungwon. Stream their tracks (you’ll thank yourself later).

Prep your outfits for 19 October because NTX is about to set the standard.





One month to go and one month to fall in love. By the time DOMIN8 is over, NTX won’t just be rookies, they’ll be your new obsession.