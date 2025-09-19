Not all TV show: Tito Sotto’s political family tree

It’s a good thing that the Senate hearings on our abysmal “floodgate” are held in the morning and not on TV prime time. If they were on the prime TV viewing hours, the ratings of the likes of ABS-CBN’s Batang Quiapo and GMA 7’s Sang’re might be affected.

The “tarayan” and “supalpalan” (fights) among senators on the faces of moneyed contractors, budget-tinkering, cash-handling government officials are proving to be more riveting than the scripted dialogue in our nightly soap operas.

We dare say though that the unscripted scenes at the Senate hearings would be more engaging to watch if the personalities would turn up in colorful outfits in varying fashionable designs. Most of those involved as inquisitors or as accused are in dull gray (for some, though, we can say “dumb” gray).

There seems to be a dress code for the proceedings and it must be the only “law” and rule of conduct that the greedy contractors, officials and engineers of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have some conscience to heed. Some, though, still have the nerve to lie on national TV, get caught for it by some senators and eventually get thrown into the Senate jail for a day or two. They are cited for contempt.

It is heartwarming to note that the newly elected senate president was seasoned in Pinoy showbiz as a band member, recording company executive, comedian and TV host: Vicente “Tito” Sotto III. Now 77 years old, his political career began in 1988 as vice mayor of Quezon City (where son Gian Carlo is the incumbent vice mayor to Joy Belmonte from the media-owning family).