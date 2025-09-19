New ARROW Act aims to speed up right-of-way for key infrastructure

Following the signing into law of Republic Act No. 12289, or the Accelerated and Reformed Right-of-Way (ARROW) Act, Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (SAPIEA) Secretary Fred Go stressed that the measure would fast-track significant infrastructure projects of the Marcos Jr. administration.

“This landmark measure streamlines the land acquisition process, paving the way for quicker construction of roads, bridges, energy and water systems, schools, and other critical infrastructure nationwide,” said SAPIEA Go.

The ARROW Act is a top priority of the current administration and was fast-tracked under the President’s directive to address long-standing right-of-way bottlenecks that have delayed vital infrastructure projects and discouraged private investments.

“With the new law in place, the government aims to ensure that public service infrastructure is delivered more efficiently, equitably, and at the scale and speed needed by the people,” according to Go.

Under the new law, right-of-way acquisition applies not only to national government projects but also to those of government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) and private entities providing public services such as electricity, water, telecommunications, airports, seaports, and irrigation.

Signed on 12 September by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacañang Palace, the ARROW Act applies to infrastructure projects initiated by the national government, its public service facilities, and authorized private entities that are granted the power of eminent domain.

Further, SAPIEA Go underscored the significance of the law: “The ARROW Act will speed up the delivery of projects, while ensuring fair compensation and transparency. This is a win for both the economy and the Filipino people. It will enable better access to essential services, boost investor confidence, and more importantly, fast-track projects that will deliver safer roads, shorter commutes, reliable electricity, clean water, and increased opportunities.”

“The issues surrounding right-of-way are usually the reason for the delay of infrastructure projects nationwide,” the Cabinet official added.

Infrastructure projects are often held back by disputes over property valuation, overlapping claims, and fragmented legal processes. With the ARROW Act in place, it addresses these challenges by institutionalizing a streamlined framework for land acquisition.

It covers key sectors, including power transmission and distribution, water supply and wastewater systems, petroleum pipelines, airports and seaports, telecommunications and broadband networks, irrigation projects, and other public utility services.

The law is also a welcome development for commuters. It authorizes priority government infrastructure projects to proceed at depths of up to 18 meters below ground — on par with regional standards — clearing the way for long-awaited subway systems. It also guarantees fair compensation for owners of subsurface structures that cannot be avoided.

The implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the ARROW Act will be issued within 60 days by an inter-agency committee, in consultation with key stakeholders.

The reform bolsters the administration’s Build-Better-More program and demonstrates its commitment to delivering efficient, responsive public services to the Filipino people.