NBI saves child victim in Cavite after FBI referral

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) rescued a minor victim of online sexual exploitation (OSAEC) in Bacoor City, Cavite.

Reports showed that the operation was conducted by the NBI–Human Trafficking Division (NBI-HTRAD), which rescued the minor on 16 September 2025 in Bacoor City, Cavite. The case was referred by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) through the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Center (PICACC).

An investigation was launched into a foreign national allegedly engaged in online sexual abuse and exploitation of children, as well as the possession, manufacture, and distribution of child sexual abuse and exploitation materials. These acts are in violation of Republic Act No. 11930, also known as the “Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act,” in relation to R.A. No. 10175, the “Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.”

According to the report, the foreign national had been grooming the victim for sexual exploitation. The investigation revealed that the victim, located in Cavite, was sexually exploited online repeatedly.

NBI-HTRAD, in coordination with the NBI Cavite North District Office (CAVIDO-North), conducted surveillance to confirm the victim’s physical location and identity. Upon validating the intelligence, NBI-HTRAD initiated inter-agency coordination with the Department of Justice – Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (DOJ-IACAT), the DOJ National Coordination Center against Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (NCC-OSAEC-CSAEM), the City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD)–Cavite, and the local police.

Agents, along with CSWD social workers, successfully rescued the victim and placed the minor under CSWD protective custody. Charges will be filed against the perpetrators for violations of R.A. No. 11930 in relation to Sec. 4(c)(2) of R.A. No. 10175; R.A. No. 9208, also known as the “Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003,” as amended by R.A. No. 10364 (the “Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012”) and further amended by R.A. No. 11862 (the “Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022”); and Republic Act No. 7610, also known as the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.”