NBI rescues minor from online exploitation

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) rescued a minor who was a victim of online sexual exploitation in Bacoor City, Cavite.

Reports said that the NBI’s Human Trafficking Division (NBI-HTRAD) conducted the operation after receiving a tip from the Federal Bureau of Investigation through the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Center.

An investigation was launched into a foreign national who was allegedly grooming the victim for online sexual abuse and exploitation.

The NBI-HTRAD coordinated with the NBI’s Cavite North District Office to confirm the victim’s location and identity.

After validating the information, NBI agents and social workers from the City Social Welfare and Development rescued the minor and placed them in protective custody.

Charges will be filed against the perpetrators for violating multiple laws, including the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children Act and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.

The NBI said the operation underscores its commitment to protecting Filipino children from online exploitation and its “uncompromising stance against” such crimes.