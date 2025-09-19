MUJI opens 10th Phl store in Greenhills

The Japanese lifestyle brand MUJI marked a significant milestone last 18 September 2025, as it officially opened the doors to its 10th Philippine branch at the iconic Greenhills Shopping Center.

The launch reinforces the brand’s growing presence in the country and its commitment to offering minimalist, functional design to Filipino consumers.

The opening ceremony was led by Naoyuki Takayama, MUJI Philippines’ Japanese store manager, who welcomed guests and earlycomers’ celebrating MUJI’s journey in the country.

This new location joins MUJI's growing family of branches, which includes SM Mall of Asia, Glorietta, SM North EDSA, Greenbelt, Uptown Mall BGC, Shangri-La Plaza, Festival Mall, and Power Plant Rockwell.

First 500 customers

To mark the launch, the first 500 customers were treated to an exclusive promo: a limited-edition “My Bag Design” tote and one complimentary engraving service, provided they made a minimum single-receipt purchase of P2,500.

Customers lined up outside the new store, eager to be among the first to explore the space, which features MUJI’s signature clean lines, open shelving, and calming neutral tones, which were reflective of the brand’s philosophy of simplicity and sustainability.

Situated in one of Metro Manila’s most beloved shopping districts, the new Greenhills location brings MUJI’s curated selection of apparel, home goods, stationery, travel essentials, and eco-conscious products closer to residents of San Juan and neighboring cities.

Latest global collections

The store showcases MUJI’s latest global collections, as well as customer favorites tailored for the local market. With increasing interest in minimalist living and sustainable choices, the brand is expected to attract both loyal customers and curious first-time shoppers.

With a solid foothold in the Philippines and a rapidly growing fanbase, MUJI’s expansion continues to signal a shift toward thoughtful consumption and timeless design --- principles that are finding deeper roots in Filipino homes and lifestyles.