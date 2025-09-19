Marcos signs law allowing early disaster declarations to boost preparedness

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed into law a measure that empowers the government to declare a “State of Imminent Disaster” before a calamity strikes, enabling earlier response, resource mobilization, and life-saving interventions.

Signed on 12 September, Republic Act No. 12287, or the “Declaration of State of Imminent Disaster Act,” aims to strengthen disaster preparedness by allowing both national and local governments to implement anticipatory action measures based on forecasts and risk assessments, rather than waiting for an actual disaster to occur.

Under the new law, the President, upon the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), can declare a State of Imminent Disaster over areas forecast to be hit by a highly probable hazard with potentially catastrophic impacts.

Local chief executives — including governors, mayors, and barangay captains — may issue the same declaration within their jurisdictions based on recommendations from Regional DRRM Councils.

The NDRRMC or the Regional DRRM Councils shall conduct a pre-disaster risk assessment in anticipation of a highly probable disaster with projected catastrophic impacts, which will serve as the basis for the declaration.

The assessment must classify the forecast hazard’s impacts as severe (or equivalent), show adverse effects on the population, and provide an allowable three-day lead time — extendable to five days — for national or local governments to implement anticipatory interventions.

A declaration allows National, Regional, and Local DRRM Councils to use resources and mechanisms to implement anticipatory actions within the identified lead time. These include disseminating public advisories; mobilizing and prepositioning inter-agency response teams; initiating pre-emptive or forced evacuations; deploying accredited volunteers; and procuring, mobilizing, prepositioning, and distributing food and non-food items to the forecast affected population.

Other measures include implementing social amelioration for indigent and vulnerable sectors; carrying out contingency plans to mitigate damage to agriculture and food supply; and providing technical and advisory assistance to ensure public health and safety.

Regarding duration and lifting, R.A. 12287 states that if the latest pre-disaster risk assessment finds the projected impacts are not met, the National or Regional DRRM Councils shall recommend immediate lifting by the President or the local chief executive.

For funding, LGUs shall include anticipatory action measures in their regular programs, plans, and activities under their local DRRM funds, as reflected in their local DRRM plans.

The law also mandates the NDRRMC, through its chairperson and in consultation with stakeholders, to issue the necessary rules and regulations — including operational guidelines and procedures — within 60 days of approval.