Marcos OKs laws granting 25-year franchises to electric coops in Aklan, Benguet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed into law two landmark measures granting 25-year franchises to electric cooperatives in the provinces of Aklan and Benguet, authorizing them to operate and maintain power distribution systems within their respective service areas.

Under Republic Act No. 12302, the Aklan Electric Cooperative (AKELCO) received the authority to construct, operate, and manage power distribution for end-users across all 17 municipalities of Aklan.

The franchise also covers Pandan and Libertad in Antique and Barangay Damayan in Sapian, Capiz.

AKELCO is tasked with providing reliable and affordable electricity to households and businesses within these areas.

Meanwhile, Republic Act No. 12303 renews the franchise for the Benguet Electric Cooperative (BENECO), allowing it to continue servicing municipalities including Atok, Bakun, Bokod, Buguias, Itogon, Kabayan, Kapangan, Kibungan, La Trinidad, Mankayan, Sablan, Tuba, and Tublay, as well as Baguio City.

Both laws stipulate that the cooperatives, along with their successors or assignees, must operate in accordance with the Constitution and applicable laws, ensuring operations serve the public interest while remaining commercially viable.

The franchises empower AKELCO and BENECO to maintain and upgrade their power distribution systems to deliver efficient and stable electricity supply to their consumers.

These legislative measures highlight the government’s ongoing commitment to rural electrification, local economic development, and the promotion of reliable power services in the provinces.

Additionally, the laws encourage the cooperatives to generate employment opportunities and provide on-the-job training within their operations, supporting community development beyond power distribution.