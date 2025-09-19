Marcos leads Rice Processing System II facility inaugurated in Pampanga

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. lead the turn over of the Rice Processing System II from PhilMech in Guagua, Pampanga on 19 September 2025. The Rice Processing System II valued at over P61.7 million includes a modern rice mill and two high-capacity recirculating dryers. These facilities aim to reduce farmers’ production costs by Php 2–3 per kilogram and cut postharvest losses by 3–5%, directly benefiting Pampanga’s 36,060 rice farmers managing nearly 60,000 hectares. Beyond cost savings, the project is expected to improve yields, promote the adoption of mechanization technologies, enhance timeliness of operations, and generate additional income opportunities. PHOTOS BY YUMMIE DINGDING / PPA POOL











