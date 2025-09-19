Marcos awards 520 land titles during Handog ng Pangulo in Pampanga

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. awarded 520 land titles to beneficiaries during the Handog ng Pangulo: Financial Assistance to Farm Laborers and Distribution of Titles held at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga on 19 September 2025.

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Raphael Lotilla accompanied President Marcos at the event.

The awarding of land titles to 520 beneficiaries marks the celebration of the 124th Lands Anniversary of the DENR Land Management Bureau (LMB) this September.

With the theme “124 Years at the Forefront of Evolving Land Governance: Inclusive, Innovative and Strategic,” Marcos awarded land titles to beneficiaries from six regions, including Regions I, II, III, CAR, NCR, and CALABARZON.

"The celebration proudly marks a milestone in the agency’s commitment to land tenure security and a testament to an enduring legacy of service to the Filipino people. The DENR and LMB has stood as a pillar of social justice, ensuring equitable land distribution and safeguarding the rights of landowners and occupants alike," the DENR stated.

Meanwhile, Marcos awarded two land titles to the Province of Zambales to help ensure the education of future Zambaleños. The President awarded land titles for Iba Elementary School and Zambales National High School to Zambales Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr.

Ebdane expressed his gratitude to the President for looking out for the students of Zambales, noting that this would give the province’s youth a brighter future.

Aside from the awarding of titles, the President also doled out P10,000 each to 2,970 farmers during the event.