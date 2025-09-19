Malaysia @ 68 punctuates ASEAN ties

On September 9, 2025, the Embassy of Malaysia hosted a reception at Shangri-La Makati to commemorate the 68th National Day of Malaysia.

The celebration was graced by Guest of Honour Hon. Leo M. Herrera-Lim, Undersecretary for Migration Affairs of the Department of Foreign Affairs, along with His Grace Archbishop Charles John Brown, Apostolic Nuncio and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps. Distinguished senators, congressmen, government officials, diplomats, business leaders, and friends of Malaysia also attended.

In his address, H.E. Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines, reflected on Malaysia’s journey since independence. He said this year’s celebration under the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni” (People Cared For) is both a tribute to the sacrifices of past generations and a call to safeguard unity, peace, and prosperity for the future.

Ambassador Malik also underscored Malaysia’s leadership as ASEAN Chair in 2025, citing major initiatives such as the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN 2045, the ASEAN Economic Community Strategic Plan 2026–2030, progress on the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, and the launch of the ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Safety Network. He also highlighted advances in sustainability, public health, and the historic step of Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN.

He further noted that the Philippines will assume ASEAN’s chairmanship in 2026 and assured full Malaysian support in continuing the region’s shared vision.

On bilateral ties, Ambassador Malik said Malaysia and the Philippines share history, culture, and aspirations, with cooperation spanning trade, investment, Islamic banking, education, the halal industry, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. He noted that more than 800 Malaysian companies currently operate in the Philippines, reflecting deepening economic links.

The program featured cultural performances, an angklung presentation by the Sisters of Mary Schools, a video montage on Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship, and Malaysian cuisine prepared by Chef Edwin and Chef Ammar. A CSR presentation of 1,000 boxes of Farm Fresh milk to the Department of Education underscored the Embassy’s commitment to community outreach. The evening concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony symbolizing enduring Malaysia-Philippines friendship, followed by cultural dances and a lucky draw.

The 68th National Day reception not only celebrated Malaysia’s independence but also highlighted the country’s leadership role in ASEAN and its steadfast friendship with the Philippines.