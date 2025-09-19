Madonna returns to Warner Records, back to her roots

SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Pop icon Madonna is heading back to the label that first made her a global superstar—Warner Records. The company was home to her career-defining hits during her first 25 years in the music industry, from Like a Virgin to Ray of Light.

On Facebook, the Queen of Pop shared her excitement about the reunion:

“Almost 2 decades later – And it feels like home with Warner Records! Back to music, Back to the Dance Floor, Back to where it all began!”

She also teased fans with “COADF – P.2 🪩 2026,” sparking speculation that a sequel to her acclaimed 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor could be on the horizon.

With this return, Madonna is not only revisiting her roots but also reigniting anticipation for the next chapter of her legendary career.

