Mad about titles

INDIO, California — Oscar Collazo’s three championship belts — glittering and glowing — were on full display Thursday afternoon (Friday morning in Manila) at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino here.

Just about everyone took a look at the sparkling jewels that Collazo is going to risk Saturday night against Filipino challenger Jayson “Striker” Vayson, who admitted to being smitten by the sheer sight of the Puerto Rican champion’s World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and even The Ring magazine minimumweight straps.

“I suddenly felt energized after seeing those three belts,” Vayson told DAILY TRIBUNE as he and his team made their way out of the press conference venue.

“I am now imagining how they would look on me,” the 27-year-old Vayson, the huge underdog, added.

As he wandered around the casino floor, Vayson, a first-timer in America, asked his Japanese manager Ulysses Sato to take a picture of him while pretending to be playing in one of the slot machines.

His chief trainer Allan Alegria then told Vayson something that struck deep.

“The amount that you can win in that slot machine will pale in comparison to the blessings that will come your way if you beat Collazo and win his three titles.”

Alegria swears that the southpaw Collazo is a terrific fighter but believes an upset could not be totally ruled out.

“We trained hard for this fight because we know what we are up against. We didn’t come here for the sake of fighting for a world title. We came to fight and win,” he said.

Collazo, who will be facing his fourth Filipino opponent, is looking at annexing the other two world 105-pound titles to become the first Puerto Rican undisputed champion.

“He is a tough fighter just like the other Filipino fighters before him so I am not taking it easy,” said the New Jersey-born champion, who has beaten Melvin Jerusalem and Garen Diagan by knockout in world title fights and Vic Saludar on points in a title eliminator.

Still, Collazo feels Vayson will be added to his list of victims and that he would score his 10th knockout win in 13 fights when the dust settles.

“It will be just a matter of time (before I knock him out),” he added.

Vayson, whose title shot was arranged by Brendan Gibbons, the son of the influential dealmaker Sean Gibbons, also the MP Promotions president, says he will not be handing the “W” on a silver platter.

Based on how Vayson’s face lit up and his eyes glowed upon seeing the WBA and WBO and The Ring belts of his fancied foe, the Agusan del Sur native doesn’t have any plans of serving as cannon fodder for the unbeaten Collazo.