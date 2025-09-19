LTO suspends driver’s license of DPWH official over abusive behavior

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Friday announced the suspension of the driver’s license of a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) official for alleged abusive behavior toward a subdivision security guard. LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, said a show cause order (SCO) was already issued against the DPWH official, a lawyer who was already sacked by former DOTr secretary and now DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon.

“We already placed his driver’s license under 90-day preventive suspension, or until such time that the investigation into this case is done,” said Asec. Mendoza, adding that the LTO action is in line with the instruction of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. for government workers to behave properly and act as a real public servant. “He was also directed to immediately surrender his driver’s license on or before the scheduled hearing on 23 September,” he added.

The issuance of the SCO stemmed from the complaint of the security guard who said he was cursed after the DPWH official was denied entry to a subdivision on 9 August. The DPWH official left but later returned and had the security guard arrested by policemen.

In the SCO signed by LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division chief Renante Melitante, the dismissed DPWH official was asked to explain why his driver’s license should not be revoked for being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

“Failure to appear and submit the sworn comments/explanations as required shall be construed by this Office as a waiver of your rights to be heard, and the case shall be decided based on the evidence at hand,” the SCO read.