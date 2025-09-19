Lisa brings floral fantasy to the 2025 Primetime Emmys

At the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2025, LISA once again proved why she’s not just a music icon, but also a red-carpet queen. Emerging as a vision in bubblegum pink, her outfit was a masterpiece of fashion and symbolism.

She wore a custom Lever Couture gown that played with texture, volume, and movement. The dress was built entirely from ribbons of organza tulle, layered to create an ethereal, petal-like effect, a soft, dreamy silhouette that felt like walking blossoms.

The bodice was off-the-shoulder with structured support, forming a heart-shaped neckline that cinched at the waist, giving definition amid the flowing cascades of fabric. The skirt carried an asymmetrical front hem and a dramatic thigh-high slit, revealing a long line of leg that balanced the billowing train behind.

Accessories were thoughtfully chosen: pink bedazzled pumps that matched the shade of her gown, and Bulgari jewelry, including pieces from their Serpenti collection, added both shimmer and a thematic nod, snakes have been recurring motifs throughout The White Lotus Season 3.

Her hair and makeup complemented the look in subtle, harmonious ways, soft curls with a middle part, minimal yet glowing makeup with shades of pink on lips and cheeks, letting the gown take center stage.

Since her debut with BLACKPINK in 2016, Lisa has carved out a stellar solo career and most recently dropping her first full-length album Alter Ego in February. She’s currently on a world tour with the group, who are also set to return to the Philippines for their much-awaited “Deadline” concert on 22 and 23 November at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.