LCSP blast transport strike minimal impact remark

A commuters’ rights group on Friday pushed back against the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) claim that the three-day nationwide transport strike had a minimal impact, arguing the protest’s true purpose was to unite against government corruption.

Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection (LCSP) founder Ariel Inton, a former LTFRB spokesperson, said the agency’s focus on the strike’s impact on commuters missed the point of the protest.

“The impact of the strike is only secondary to the main purpose of their protest, which is to fight and stop corruption in the government,” Inton told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Inton said this was the second time the transport sector had united, with the first being their fight against the No Contact Apprehension Policy.

He added that this time, they were protesting against “anomalous flood control projects” that also affect jeepneys, other transport services, and commuters.