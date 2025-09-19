Lando Norris and Nelly Korda on what it means to be iconic

What does it take to be iconic? For Formula 1 driver Lando Norris and pro golfer Nelly Korda, it’s not about quick wins or picture-perfect moments. It’s about discipline, consistency, and the grind that happens behind the scenes. And these two international celebrities demonstrate why they are the ideal representations of a lifestyle based on performance and progress in TUMI's daring new campaign, "Icons Tested."

It makes a clear comparison: TUMI incorporates the same precision and discipline that drive Lando on the track and Nelly on the course into its designs.

As Victor Sanz, Global Creative Director, puts it: “Being iconic doesn’t come from a single moment, but from showing up, again and again, and evolving through the process. At TUMI, that’s not just a goal — it’s our standard. Every TUMI piece is designed to be tested, trusted, and to grow with those who carry them. Not just built for performance or aesthetics, but to meet our customers where they are and move with them wherever they go.”

For Lando, it’s all about consistency — on and off the track. “Consistency is everything. The work never really stops, no matter the craft,” he shared. “I see it in how I perform on the track, and in how my TUMI essentials keep up with me, wherever I go.”

Meanwhile, Nelly reminds us that being iconic is far from chasing perfection. “Being iconic isn’t defined by perfection. It’s about staying committed and finding meaning in the moments that build over time,” she said. “The journey constantly shifts, reminding me why having trusted companions in those moments really matters.”

In honor of its 50th anniversary, TUMI is showcasing two of its most recognizable designs: the Voyageur collection's Celina Backpack and Alpha Bravo's Navigation Backpack.

Lando and Nelly's philosophy is reflected in these pieces, which are designed for performance but have been honed with style. They are tested through repetition and enhanced with refining.