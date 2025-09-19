Lady Tamaraws gun for strong start

Games today:

(Playtime FilOil Centre)

1 p.m. — San Beda vs EAC

3 p.m. — FEU vs JRU

5 p.m. — San Sebastian vs Perpetual

Far Eastern University (FEU) seeks a strong start in its quest for another title as it takes on Jose Rizal University in Pool B of the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Preseason Unity Cup on Saturday at the Playtime FilOil Centre in San Juan.

Game time is set at 3 p.m. following the 1 p.m. Pool A clash between San Beda University and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Meanwhile, the Pool D collision between San Sebastian College and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta is set at 5 p.m.

However, all eyes will be on the Lady Tamaraws as they try to bring the momentum of their National Invitationals Batangas Leg conquest in the centerpiece competition of the league, backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner and R and B Milk Tea.

“Hopefully, we carry the experiences, the learnings and the momentum that we gained in the Invitationals to the Unity Cup,” FEU coach Tina Salak said.

The Lady Tamaraws swept the three-game final stop of the three-leg Invitationals without dropping a single set for their breakthrough crown.

Best Player of the Batangas Leg Faida Bakanke banners FEU, which finished third in the tournament last year. Bakanke is backed by a solid crew led by veteran setter Tin Ubaldo, Alas Pilipinas member Cla Loresco, Jazlyn Ellarina, Alyssa Devosora, Gerzel Petallo and Mitzi Panangin.

The Lady Bombers, on the other hand, will bank on holdovers Angelica Yongco, Czarina Ramos, Mailey Amante and Marianne Alona.

Meanwhile, the Lady Red Spikers under new head coach Kungfu Reyes test their mettle against a formidable Lady Generals side in their debut.

Reyes will be pinning his hopes on Angel Habacon, Erin Navarro, Janelle Bachar, Amber Lily Biong and Patricia Hiponia.