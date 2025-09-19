Kiko opposes Discayas’ state witness bid

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan questioned the push to place controversial contractor-couple Sarah and Curlee Discaya under the government’s Witness Protection Program (WPP), citing serious inconsistencies in their testimonies during the Senate hearings on the multibillion-peso flood control anomalies.

Pangilinan lamented that instead of fully cooperating, the Discayas were providing selective and inconsistent statements, undermining their credibility as potential state witnesses.

“It seems he was not telling the truth again and was being selective. That’s why the Senate President is studying why there’s a recommendation for him to become a state witness, since he doesn’t seem consistent and keeps changing his statements,” Pangilinan said of Curlee Discaya.

During last Thursday’s Senate hearing, Curlee Discaya refused to answer Pangilinan’s question regarding the contracts awarded to their companies between 2016 and 2022, despite previously disclosing details from 2022 to the present.

Revelations selective

The senator questioned the motive behind the selective disclosure. As a result, the committee cited Curlee in contempt for lying about his wife Sarah’s absence from the hearing, further casting doubt on the couple’s credibility and intentions.

“Perhaps while he is under contempt, he might reflect better and finally tell the whole truth — the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” Pangilinan said.

The Discayas are at the center of an ongoing investigation by both chambers of Congress into ghost and substandard flood control projects that cost the government billions in public funds. They are reportedly seeking protection under the WPP in exchange for their testimonies.