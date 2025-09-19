Kershaw headed for retirement

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitching great Clayton Kershaw, a two-time World Series champion and three-time Cy Young Award-winner, said he will retire after this Major League Baseball season.

The Dodgers posted a statement on social media announcing Kershaw’s decision.

The 37-year-old is scheduled to take the mound at Dodger Stadium on Friday for his final regular-season start when the Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants.

Kershaw’s decision comes after he contemplated walking away from the game after each of the past four seasons and ultimately opted to return.

A future Hall of Famer, he will retire after 18 seasons, all with the Dodgers and with at least 222 career wins and more than 3,000 strikeouts after becoming the 20th pitcher to reach that milestone in July.

Hampered by injury for much of 2024, he has been resurgent this season.

He is 10-2 in 20 starts with a 3.53 earned run average as the Dodgers chase a World Series title repeat.

“On behalf of the Dodgers, I congratulate Clayton on a fabulous career and thank him for the many moments he gave to Dodger fans and baseball fans everywhere, as well as for all of his profound charitable endeavors,” Dodgers owner Mark Walter said.

“His is a truly legendary career, one that we know will lead to his induction in the Baseball Hall of Fame.”

Kershaw was drafted seventh overall by the Dodgers out of Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas, in 2008 and stamped himself a rising star the following season.

In 2011, he earned his first All-Star selection and his first Cy Young Award as the National League’s top pitcher.

Kershaw led the major leagues in earned-run-average each season from 2011-2014 and won the Cy Young again in 2013 and 2014 — when he became just the second pitcher to claim the Most Valuable Player honors.

But injuries hindered his career, starting with a bad back that sidelined him for part of 2016.