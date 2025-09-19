K-Wave crashes into CDO

Cagay-anons are in for a cultural treat as the much-anticipated 2025 Korea Festival On the Go anchors at SM CDO Downtown Premier today until tomorrow, bringing the excitement of Korean culture right to the heart of Northern Mindanao.

Organized by the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines, the festival is one of the KCC’s flagship events, continuing to deepen the cultural connection between Korea and the Philippines.

This celebration promises a colorful showcase of Korean tradition, artistry and modern pop culture that fans and families alike can enjoy.

Throughout the weekend, festival goers can explore a wide variety of booths that capture the spirit of Korea. Visitors can try on the elegant hanbok (Korean traditional clothing), take snapshots with vibrant silk lanterns from Jinju City, or join creative craft stations to learn how to make maedeup (Korean knots) and the gat(type of traditional Korean hat).

For language lovers, an interactive Hangeul (Korean alphabet) booth provides an opportunity to experience Korea’s unique writing system firsthand.

Adding to the excitement are partner booths: the Korea Tourism Organization-Manila Office (KTO), which will highlight the country’s top travel destinations, while the Korea Copyright Protection Agency (KCOPA) will guide fans on how to support their idols responsibly.

Ready to showcase Korea’s innovations in lifestyle, technology, and beauty are brands like Hyundai, LG and Innisfree, respectively.

One of the most awaited segments of the festival is “Everyone’s KPOP Cagayan de Oro,” a competition that will gather some of the best talents from CDO and nearby regions.

Contestants — whether soloists, dance crews, or vocal groups — will take the stage to showcase their skills and passion for K-pop. With high energy, creativity, and crowd-pleasing performances, participants will vie for the chance to win the audience’s hearts and secure the title.

Beyond competitions and booths, the festival stage will shine with remarkable performances from both Korean and Filipino artists, celebrating the shared love for music and culture: Yeobaek from Korea will introduce a fusion of traditional music, while Liceo Folkloric Dance Troupe from the Philippines will showcase theatrical presentations of traditional Philippine dances.

Adding action to the cultural showcase, the Korea Taekwondo Association Demonstration Team will thrill audiences with a powerful and dynamic performance. Their high-energy demonstration highlights the strength, discipline, and artistry of Korea’s national martial art.

More than just a weekend celebration, the 2025 Korea Festival On the Go offers Cagay-anons a meaningful space to connect, learn, and experience a culture that has long been cherished in the Philippines.

This September, all roads lead to CDO for a spectacular K-Wave encounter.