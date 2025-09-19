Jose Rizal’s Ateneo report card, rare artwork in auction

The charcoal portrait has been mentioned in Felice Santa Maria’s 1996 book In Excelsis: The Mission of Jose P. Rizal, and has been exhibited twice in Yuchengco Museum in 2011 and in 2012 to this year.

Below the framed artwork is the National Hero’s report card from the Ateneo de Municipal de Manila, forerunner of today’s Ateneo de Manila University. Rizal attended the school when it was still in Intramuros, Manila, from 1872 to 1877. He was initially refused admission, but was eventually accepted. During his five years there, he excelled academically, eventually graduating with highest honors and a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Like the portrait, the report card pointed at Narcisa’s descendant as provenance. It was issued on 20 September 1876 for a “premio de segunda clase” or “second class prize.” Its lot number is 561, with a starting bid at P350,000 to P400,000.

These lots are at the auction house’s centerpiece, swarmed by other masterpieces such as National Artist Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera’s charcoal sketches, “Rizal’s Foreign Loves” and “Segunda, Rizal’s First Love,” both created in 1996.

“Of course, the mementos directly from the family of Jose Rizal, the drawing by the National Hero, which is in the main hall, as well as the report card of Rizal from Ateneo de Municipal, are really quite exciting. These are very rare. Absolutely,” Lerma affirmed.