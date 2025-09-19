JM Ibarra, Fyang Smith find joy in each other in 'Ghosting'

JM Ibarra and Fyang Smith—collectively known to fans as #JMFyang—are quickly making their mark. The pair stars in Ghosting, their first-ever digital series together, and along the way, they’ve found not only on-screen chemistry but also a genuine appreciation for each other as artists.

Fyang on JM: A Natural Scene Partner

For Fyang, working with JM—or Daniel, as she fondly calls him by his second name—has been nothing short of inspiring.

“Sa akin, si Daniel ay masasabi kong isang magaling na actor,” Fyang shared. “Kapag siya ’yung katrabaho ko, feeling ko hindi ako nahahablot. Mas lamang sa akin ’yung nakakaramdam ako ng masaya ako kapag kasama ko siya.”

Her words reflect the comfort and trust she feels when sharing scenes with her co-star, a kind of ease that fuels the authenticity of their partnership on-screen.

JM on Fyang: Lighthearted and Easy to Work With

On the other hand, JM describes working with Fyang as a refreshing experience that feels less like work and more like spending time with a close friend.

“Magaan si Fyang katrabaho,” he said. “To the point na para lang kaming normal na nag-uusap sa halos araw-araw naming ginagawa sa trabaho. Every time na kasama ko ’yan, happy ako. Walang pressure, walang kaba. Kasi, masaya akong katrabaho siya.”

JM’s words highlight the effortless rapport that has quickly become the hallmark of the #JMFyang tandem.

Building a Love Team in the Digital Era

As Ghosting unfolds, fans are already picking up on the palpable chemistry between the two. Their candid admiration for one another extends beyond scripted lines, making their dynamic both authentic and endearing to viewers.

With the rise of digital series offering fresh platforms for young artists, JM Ibarra and Fyang Smith’s partnership is a testament to how mutual respect and genuine camaraderie can create a love team worth following.