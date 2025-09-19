Jinggoy on Brice Hernandez: ‘Incredible, unreliable witness’

Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Friday once again slammed the “baseless accusations” made by former Bulacan DPWH District Engineer Brice Hernandez, casting serious doubt on his credibility.

“It is my earnest expectation that the ICI will recognize and unmask Mr. Brice Hernandez for what he really is – an incredible and unreliable witness whose allegations have repeatedly collapsed under scrutiny, and whose fabrications cannot stand against facts,” Estrada said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the senator expressed confidence that his name would be cleared in the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) as he firmly denied any involvement in anomalous flood control projects.

“Gugulong na ang imbestigasyon ng ICI at umaasa ako na mabibigyan ako ng isang patas at makatarungang imbestigasyon, at tuluyang malilinis ang aking pangalan mula sa mga walang basehang akusasyon na ipinupukol laban sa akin (The ICI investigation is about to roll out, and I am hopeful that I will be given a fair and just investigation, and that my name will finally be cleared of the baseless accusations being hurled against me),” Estrada said as he firmly denied any wrongdoing and expressed confidence that the truth will emerge during the proceedings.

“Buo ang tiwala at kumpiyansa ko na mailalantad ang katotohanan sa isasagawang imbestigasyon ng ICI at maituturo kung sino ang totoong maysala (I have full trust and confidence that the truth will be revealed in the ICI’s investigation and that the real culprit will be identified),” he said.