Influencer’s claim on bank’s system breach baseless — BDO

BDO Unibank has called the recent posts of Maria Jamila Cristiana Gonzales Berenguer baseless, accusing the bank’s system of being compromised, involving alleged unauthorized transactions in her account.

The bank hit the recent social media posts of Berenguer, alleging a system compromise and insider involvement in the loss of her money in her BDO account.

BDO said that in an interview with a television network, Berenguer admitted that her mobile device was in the hands of other people at some point in time.

Password reset

“An investigation by the Bank’s Fraud Management Unit (FMU) indicated a password reset on September 14, followed by a device registration validated through OTP (one-time pin) on the client’s registered device, a day before the reported unauthorized transactions. There was no change in the mobile number used to receive the OTP. Log-in and registration alerts were sent to the client for these updates,” BDO said in a statement on Thursday night.

Further, the bank stressed that Transaction Alerts were also sent promptly on 15 September 2025 — six hours before Berenguer reported the issue via the BDO Hotline.

Transfer limits not bypassed

“Our FMU reiterated that transfer limits were not bypassed, and our security policies remain in place. Transactions through BDO Pay require PIN or biometrics, not OTP. OTP is required only for device registration, not for transactions via BDO Pay,” the bank statement read.