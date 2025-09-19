Hernandez surrenders luxury vehicle to the Independent Commission

Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Assistant District Engineer Brice Ericson Hernandez has surrendered one of his luxury vehicles to the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) on Friday, as a sign of “good faith” in the commission’s probe into the anomalous flood control projects.

Hernandez turned over a black SUV at the ICI headquarters in Taguig City.

He appeared before the ICI in response to a subpoena issued to him in connection with the flood control projects in the 1st district of Bulacan where anomalous flood control projects have been found as well as the testimonies he made in the Senate and the House of Representatives earlier this month.

According to ICI Chairperson former Supreme Court Justice Andres Reyes Jr., Hernandez was cooperative with the Commission’s investigation.

“From the very start, Mr. Hernandez answered all questions freely and voluntarily without evasion and showed full cooperation,” he said.

Reyes added that other vehicles owned by Hernandez will be later surrendered to the ICI.

“In the meantime, the testimony of Engr. Hernandez was adjourned and shall continue upon the directive of the Commission,” he said.

The ICI was formed through Executive Order 94 which is mandated to investigate anomalous flood control and related projects of the DPWH within the last 10 years.

Joining former Justice Reyes in the commission are former DPWH Secretary Rogelio Singson, and SGV and Co. Country Managing Partner Rossana Fajardo with Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong serving as Special Adviser to the Commission.