Healthcare workers protest flood control corruption

Healthcare workers and patients hurl tomatoes at a tarpaulin bearing the images of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., former House leader Martin Romualdez and Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Zaldy Co during a walkout protest against massive flood control project corruption outside Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila on Friday, 19 September 2025.

In a statement, the Alliance of Health Workers lamented the widespread corruption inside the government, saying it “drains resources away” from public health, resulting in underfunded hospitals, lack of medical supplies, delayed salaries for health workers, and inadequate facilities for patients.