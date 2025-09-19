Group says transport strike aims to fight corruption

The Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection (LCSP) on Friday reminded the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) that the three-day nationwide transport strike, which the agency described as having minimal impact, is contrary to the main purpose of the strike — to unite against corruption in the government.

LCSP founder and former LTFRB spokesperson Atty. Ariel Inton said the LTFRB pronouncement runs contrary to why the transport strike was called for.

"It's the second time we see the transport sector has united. First is when they bind together to fight the implementation NCAP (No Contact Apprehension Policy). Now is the fight against corruption because of anomalous flood control projects, where they (transport groups) are also affected as well as their commuters," Inton told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

"The impact of the strike is only secondary, to the main purpose of their protest, which is to fight and stop corruption in the goverment," Inton added.

He emphasized that if floods occur, the transport sector — especially passenger jeepneys and "even TNVS" — also bear the burden of flooding.

"Eh paano pa mga commuters. They (transport group) they just seemed to emmulate the President's wish that if he was not the leader of the country, he would join the millions of Filipinos calling to stop the anomalous practice in flood control projects and jail the corrupt," Inton said.

On Thursday, the LTFRB said the first day of the called transport strike had only minimal disruption.

LTFRB Chairperson Atty. Teofilo Guadiz III said that while commuters braced for possible delays and chaos, they moved through the day with the deployment of augmentation vehicles from different government agencies.