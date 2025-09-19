Gov't deports Chinese nationals over POGO, mining activities

The government deported a batch of Chinese nationals connected to illegal offshore gaming and mining operations as part of its crackdown on organized crime.

On 19 September, a group of 91 Chinese nationals boarded Philippine Airlines flight PR336 bound for Shanghai, following operations by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), the Bureau of Immigration (BI), and the Chinese Embassy.

In a statement, PAOCC said 103 individuals were cleared for deportation, due to involvement in illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations, fraud, and illegal mining. Of this number, 91 left the country on Friday, while 12 others were offloaded pending implementation order from BI.

Authorities said 89 of those deported are involved in illegal offshore gaming, while two in illegal mining.

The deportees were earlier arrested during inter-agency operations in Pasay, Parañaque, Laguna, Cebu, Pampanga, Tarlac, and in mining sites in Homonhon, Eastern Samar.

Executive Secretary and PAOCC Chairman Lucas P. Bersamin said the deportations are part of ongoing efforts to address organized crime. Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado, added that foreigners who engage in unlawful activities “will be dealt with accordingly.”