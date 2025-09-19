Go urges bigger health budget as medical costs surge to Asia-high pace

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go urged policymakers to prioritize health-sector funding as medical costs are projected to rise by 18.3% by end-2025, the fastest in Asia, citing the strain on Filipino households. Citing Philippine Statistics Authority data, he noted per-capita health spending reached ₱12,751 in 2024, up 18% year on year.

Go, vice chair of the Senate Committee on Health, said the coming budget cycle should channel more resources to programs that directly cut out-of-pocket costs — Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers, Regional Specialty Centers, and Department of Health initiatives that bring services closer to communities. He also pointed to the WTW Global Medical Trends findings that telemedicine, AI diagnostics, and wearables can help reduce expenses — if made affordable and accessible.

“We should allocate more funds for the health of every Filipino. When one family member is sick, the entire family suffers,” Go said in Filipino.

The senator highlighted ongoing PhilHealth reforms, including the lifting of the 45-day hospitalization cap for members and dependents, removal of rules that blocked coverage for many emergency outpatient cases, and higher case rates to lower out-of-pocket payments. PhilHealth has also committed to expand benefits — dental and mental health services, outpatient drug coverage, MRIs/CT scans, medical transport, assistive devices, chemotherapy, severe cardiac care, rehabilitation, and enhanced Z Packages (e.g., dialysis and kidney transplantation).

PhilHealth is widening its accredited network, simplifying accreditation for public primary care facilities, and deploying representatives to Malasakit Centers.

Go continues to back suspending the recent premium hike and enforcing the no co-payment policy in government hospitals under the Universal Health Care Law.

“When our people are healthy, the whole country becomes more productive. We cannot postpone funding that should go to health,” he added, calling for government–private sector–community collaboration so “no Filipino is left behind” in access to care.