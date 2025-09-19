Globe's G Fair 2025 empowers local entrepreneurs

Globe Business is marking a milestone in its 10th year of 917 GDay celebrations with G Fair 2025, a two-day showcase of Filipino craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit at the BGC Amphitheater, Taguig, yesterday and today, September 19–20.

Now on its third year, G Fair has grown beyond a pop-up market. It’s now a vibrant ecosystem where commerce meets earning, creativity meets technology, and local businesses find the tools to thrive in the digital age.

This year’s fair brought together over 30 proudly local brands, from the artisanal Baybayin Bags and Sewn Sandals to culinary favorites like H Proper and W Bakehouse. Thousands of visitors came not only to shop but also to experience interactive activities, win raffle prizes, and support homegrown businesses.

At the heart of the event was the G Fair Business Hub, a platform for growth and innovation. Entrepreneurs connected directly with experts from the Department of Trade and Industry and Go Negosyo. Learning sessions and consultations focused on digital transformation, e-commerce, and sustainable growth, while merchant panels shared insights on blending tradition with innovation.

The celebration also shone a spotlight on outstanding SMEs through the G Fair Awards, honoring breakthrough ideas and sustainability efforts. Performances by rising artists FINIX and SYNC added energy to the fair, while prizes from Philippine Airlines, GCash, and Lazada capped off the festivities.

G Fair 2025 proved that when local talent is empowered with digital tools, Filipino creativity knows no bounds.