Globe Business expands GDay GFair to provinces, pushes MSME digitization

Only a small number of businesses in the provinces are engaged in digitized business operations, which is why Globe Business continues to include provincial entrepreneurs in its initiative, “GDay GFair.”

“If I were to put a rough estimate, almost 80 percent of the businesses being served by our Globe broadband are within Metro Manila, while 20 percent are outside Metro Manila. But Globe Business has partners who do reselling in far-flung areas,” said Jonathan Cristobal, director of B2B Marketing, Globe Business, at the sidelines of Globe Business’ “GDay GFair” at the BGC Amphitheater in Taguig City on Friday.

To increase the number of digitized businesses, Globe Business has launched Provincial GDay Pop-Ups in key cities such as Cebu, Davao, Bacolod, Naga, Caloocan, Dasmariñas, Tuguegarao, and Cagayan de Oro as part of the 10th anniversary of GDay.

Cristobal noted that 80 percent of businesses currently served by Globe Business Solutions already have GCash accounts or use Globe Broadband, or both.

“A lot of businesses are already satisfied and content with the broadband to operate. But on top of that, other solutions of Globe enter along the way. What is important for a business to thrive is market access and reach,” he said.

Asked why some businesses hesitate to digitize, Cristobal pointed to additional costs such as internet subscriptions, boosted social media promotions, and the fear of cyberattacks.

He stressed that Globe has the capacity to reach and serve the provinces, but adoption depends on business owners’ readiness to embrace digital solutions.

“In Globe Business, we have this digital transformation learning that serves businesses that are in the midst of their digital transformation. It comes in stages in terms of customers’ exploration of their transformation,” Cristobal said.

GFair celebration

During the GFair, which runs from 19 to 20 September, KD Dizon, vice president and head of Globe Business, said the event aims to showcase the talent and craftsmanship of Filipino-owned small businesses.

“Our goal is to give the space to be able to shine and connect them and all their wonderful products to a much wider market,” Dizon said.

Roughly 30 kiosks participated in the fair, themed “Building Local Businesses, Strengthening Communities,” with entrepreneurs from Iloilo and Abra showcasing handcrafted apparel, bags, food, and pet accessories.

“We also want to empower businesses and entrepreneurs by supporting them with the right digital solutions and connecting them with industry experts, such as speakers and mentors from the Department of Trade and Industry, Go Negosyo, GCash, Lazada, and TikTok. Also, we want to teach MSMEs to navigate the era of digital solutions and social media, and for businesses to grow and succeed,” she added.

“Our commitment at Globe Business to the local businesses is a promise, and most importantly, a shared mission to really help business owners drive success and not just grow, but ultimately to take them to a whole new level and different heights,” she stressed.