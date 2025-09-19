Gilas Pilipinas slides to No. 37

Gilas Pilipinas slid to No. 37 in the International Basketball Federation world ranking following a dismal performance in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup in Riyadh last month.

From No. 34, the Filipinos dropped three notches to No. 37 after finishing with only two wins in five matches to bomb out of the quarterfinals of the prestigious continental event.

Gilas opened its campaign with setbacks to Chinese Taipei and New Zealand before winning over minnow Iraq and Saudi Arabia in overtime to set up a quarterfinal battle with powerhouse Australia.

The Aussies prevailed, 84-60, to send the Filipinos to one of their worst performances ever in the Asia Cup tournament.

Still, the Philippines kept its seventh spot in Asia behind Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Iran, China and Lebanon.

Japan and New Zealand, however, also slid to No. 22 and No. 25, respectively, following their unimpressive performance in the Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, the United States remains on top of world ranking while Germany made a surprise run at No. 2, thanks to its title conquest in the EuroBasket last week.

Serbia dropped to No. 3 while France and Canada round out the top five.