Gatchalian questions zero capital outlay for Nat’l Museum in 2026 budget

Senator Win Gatchalian raised concerns about the Department of Budget and Management’s (DBM) approval of a zero capital outlay for the National Museum of the Philippines in its 2026 budget, despite the museum’s request for nearly P793 million in capital expenditures.

“May I know from DBM why the capital outlay is completely zero? It’s the first time I have seen a museum with zero capital outlay. Museums are capital-intensive. You buy artifacts, you maintain the museum, and make sure they are always in tip-top condition," Gatchalian asked during the Department of Education budget hearing on Friday

He noted it was “almost impossible” for such an institution to operate without funds for physical improvements and equipment.

"You also buy equipment to maintain those artifacts and art. So, it's almost impossible to have a zero capital outlay, but in this case, it’s zero. So, may I know from DBM why this is so?,” he further asked.

Capital outlay covers funds for acquiring and improving physical assets such as equipment and facilities, essential for museums to maintain and preserve artifacts.

In response, DBM Director Vivien Labastilla explained that the zero capital outlay was due to the National Museum’s failure to comply with the Department of Economy, Planning and Development’s (DEPDev) Three-Year Rolling Infrastructure Program (TRIP).

This program requires government agencies to submit prioritized infrastructure projects for review and approval, a step the National Museum had not completed.