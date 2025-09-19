Frenchie Dy recalls 3 episodes of Bell’s Palsy

Power singer Frenchie Dy unabashedly revealed that she experienced Bell’s Palsy not once, not twice, but thrice.

“The first time I had a Bell’s Palsy attack, my doctor said, your disease is very rare. In 10,000 people, only one will have that. You take care when you’re tickling your ears because you’ve touched a nerve,” Dy recalled during the recent media conference for Here To Stay, a concert slated on 24 October at the Music Museum, produced by Grand Glorious Productions in cooperation with CLNjK Artist Management Inc. and directed by Alco Guerrero.

“Then, during the second time, the doctor said that in 5,000 people, only one will have that. It’s very rare. And then this. There are so many who are afflicted with Bell’s Palsy and it’s recurring,” Dy added.

While there are said to be a plethora of reasons for having been afflicted with the said disease - viral, trauma, accident, tumor - there is really no specific reasons why Bell’s Palsy occurs.

“This concert is a thank you to everyone who has been part of my journey — my fans, my family and every person who believed in me. Twenty years of music is something I celebrate not just for myself, but with all of you,” she said.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to Bell’s Palsy patients — spreading awareness and hope through music.