Fortune Hill’s upgrades and 5-star award spotlight San Juan’s quiet affluence

Fortune Hill’s move-in-ready units, including the distinguished Platinum 12D, offer a luxurious living experience. Crafted by the esteemed global hospitality design firm, Hirsh Bedner Associates, this premium residence guarantees a hotel-like ambiance every day.
Prestige by Filinvest’s Fortune Hill is leaning into San Juan’s brand of quiet affluence with family-oriented upgrades and fresh recognition, taking a 5-star win for Best Residential Redevelopment (Philippines) at the 2025 Asia Pacific Property Awards. Set in a 595-hectare city long favored by multigenerational families, the project aligns with San Juan’s shift toward discreet, walkable neighborhoods that prioritize proximity to schools, hospitals, and retail over spectacle — an evolution Colliers Philippines has described as “livable, connected, and built for lasting value.”

Originally Filinvest’s first office, Fortune Hill has been reimagined as a low-density residence — four units per floor with private elevator lobbies — following a refresh of its façade and grand lobby.

As the community matured, so did its needs. Young families found spaces that nurtured children, while older residents discovered quiet retreats within the city. In response, Fortune Hill introduced new amenities that reflect this generational shift: a daycare facility beside the outdoor play area, and a Sky Garden that offers a peaceful green space to pause, converse, or simply enjoy the skyline. These recent additions are thoughtful expressions of how life is truly lived in San Juan.

Fortune Hill in San Juan is an upscale condominium situated in the most sought-after neighborhood, offering a prime location that brings you closer to some of the Philippines’ top schools and the bustling business districts of the metro.

To streamline move-ins, Fortune Hill introduced Premier Units fully finished and interior-designed by global firms Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) and Nuku Design, emphasizing natural light, high ceilings, and premium finishes.

Residents remain minutes from La Salle Greenhills, Xavier School, Wack Wack Golf & Country Club, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, and Greenhills Shopping Center, with quick access to nearby CBDs in Manila, Quezon City, Pasig, and Mandaluyong. Fortune Hill will be showcased at a Mid-Autumn Soiree at Hotel Lucky Chinatown on 27 September 2025 (Saturday).

Fortune Hill recently unveiled its newest addition to kid-friendly amenities — the Daycare. A space thoughtfully designed to nurture creativity, learning, and play in a safe and joyful environment for your little ones.
