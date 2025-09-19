Fortune Hill’s upgrades and 5-star award spotlight San Juan’s quiet affluence

Prestige by Filinvest’s Fortune Hill is leaning into San Juan’s brand of quiet affluence with family-oriented upgrades and fresh recognition, taking a 5-star win for Best Residential Redevelopment (Philippines) at the 2025 Asia Pacific Property Awards. Set in a 595-hectare city long favored by multigenerational families, the project aligns with San Juan’s shift toward discreet, walkable neighborhoods that prioritize proximity to schools, hospitals, and retail over spectacle — an evolution Colliers Philippines has described as “livable, connected, and built for lasting value.”

Originally Filinvest’s first office, Fortune Hill has been reimagined as a low-density residence — four units per floor with private elevator lobbies — following a refresh of its façade and grand lobby.

As the community matured, so did its needs. Young families found spaces that nurtured children, while older residents discovered quiet retreats within the city. In response, Fortune Hill introduced new amenities that reflect this generational shift: a daycare facility beside the outdoor play area, and a Sky Garden that offers a peaceful green space to pause, converse, or simply enjoy the skyline. These recent additions are thoughtful expressions of how life is truly lived in San Juan.