Failed construction of Aganan Flyover questioned

Senator Raffy Tulfo questioned the failed construction of the P802-million Aganan Flyover in Pavia, Iloilo, which has been causing inconvenience to its residents.

According to Tulfo, the soil testing for the flyover was awarded to the technical consultancy firm United Technology Consolidated Partnership (UTCP).

This is the same firm that designed and entered into a joint venture for the collapsed Cabagan-Sta. Maria Bridge in Isabela on 27 February.

According to Engineer Lara Esquibil, officer-in-charge of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Central Office Bureau of Design, UTCP made a discrepancy or error in assessing the depth of the foundation for the Aganan Flyover, which their department did not approve.

Because of UTCP’s inaction, the project continues to be delayed and is causing severe traffic congestion for motorists and commuters in Iloilo.

The project began on 6 July 2020, with a target completion date of only 24 months or two years. However, until now, it remains unfinished and unusable.

Tulfo also disclosed that out of the P802 million total contract price, only P308 million remains in the budget. He further revealed that an additional P275 to P300 million may still be needed due to revisions in the Aganan Flyover project—a possibility confirmed by Esquibil, who said this was the result of UTCP’s faulty soil testing.

The senator also recommended that DPWH immediately compute the liquidated damages from the delays and charge them to UTCP. Esquibil agreed and assured that they would carry this out as soon as possible.

To ensure that Esquibil acts on his recommendations, Tulfo required her to submit a comprehensive investigation and status report on the project at the committee’s next hearing.