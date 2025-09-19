Duterte questions Marcos admin’s sincerity on flood control probe

Vice President Sara Duterte questioned the sincerity of the Marcos administration in its investigation into alleged anomalies in flood control projects after some lawmakers remained unpunished despite being linked to the controversy.

Duterte claimed that the investigation of the anomalous flood control projects and the recent leadership shakeup in both the House and the Senate were merely preparations for the 2028 presidential elections.

“Wala. Dahil wala silang sinseridad, pinapakita lang nila sa mga tao na kunwari meron silang ginagawa. Pero ang totoo niyan, naghahanda lang sila para sa hatian ng 2026 budget at para sa kung anong gagawin nila sa 2028," Duterte said in an ambush interview in Tacurong City.

"Isa sa mga examples na masabi ko sa inyo na wala talaga silang sinseridad sa imbestigasyon sa flood control. Kasi tinuro na, pinangalanan na, hindi lang ako ang nagsabi, Zaldy Co at Martin Romualdez. Si Zaldy Co, hinayaan nilang umalis ng bansa. Martin Romualdez, hinayaan nilang mag-resign. Nag-resign naman na, so tapos na ang usapan," the Vice President added.

Duterte also alleged that the Office of the President was involved in the kidnapping of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently detained at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

"Ang Office of the President, involved sila sa kidnapping ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Bakit ngayon, nawala si Zaldy Co at maalis si Martin Romualdez, hindi man lang nila magawa na kidnapin si Zaldy Co doon sa Amerika at ibalik dito sa atin sa Pilipinas. At hindi man lang nila magawa na ikulong si Martin Romualdez diyan sa detention unit ng House of Representatives," the Vice President added.

Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and former chairperson of the House committee on appropriations and Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Elizaldy Co were among the lawmakers named by contractor couple Curlee and Sarah Discaya who received kickbacks or commissions from flood control projects.

But Curlee Discaya clarified that he did not have any direct transactions with Romualdez and Co.

Co is currently on medical leave in the United States, while Romualdez has resigned as House Speaker. The two lawmakers denied the accusations made against them.