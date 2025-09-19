DSWD aids 3K farm workers in Pampanga

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provided financial aid to 2,970 farm workers in Pampanga as part of the government services that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. brought to Kapampangans on Friday, 19 September.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian joined the Chief Executive at the ceremonial turnover of financial aid to 10 farmer-beneficiaries who received P10,000 each.

“Nais kong iparating ang taos-puso kong pasasalamat sa inyong lahat—sa ating mga magsasaka at manggagawa na patuloy na nagsusumikap para sa isang masaganang bukas (I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you—our farmers and workers who continue to strive for a prosperous future),” the President said.

Marcos emphasized that the awarded land titles are not just pieces of paper, but symbols of long-overdue recognition and empowerment.

“Ang mga titulo na ito ay pagkilala sa inyong karapatan na magmay-ari ng inyong sariling lupa (These titles are in honor of your right to own your own lands),” he said.

The DSWD aid, alongside services brought by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), is part of the administration’s support to agricultural communities by helping strengthen livelihoods and recognizing their role in nation-building.

Other Cabinet officials who accompanied President Marcos at the distribution activity — dubbed “Handog sa Titulo Program and Distribution of Assistance” — at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in the City of San Fernando were Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon and DENR Secretary Raphael Lotilla.

Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda were also present, as well as DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao and DSWD Field Office 3 – Central Luzon Director Venus Rebuldela.

“Gawin ninyong produktibo ang inyong lupain. Gamitin ito nang tama para sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino, para sa ating mga komunidad, at para sa kinabukasan ng ating minamahal na Pilipinas. Ang responsableng paggamit ng lupa ay magbubunga ng masaganang pamumuhay para sa ating lahat (Make your land productive. Use it properly for every Filipino family, for our communities, and for the future of our beloved Philippines. Responsible use of land will lead to a prosperous life for all of us),” Marcos told beneficiaries.