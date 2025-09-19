DMW denies Maglanque’s plea

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has denied the motion for reconsideration filed by Los Angeles Labor Attaché Macy Monique Maglanque, effectively compelling her return to Manila to face an investigation into alleged connection to anomalous flood control projects.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac confirmed Friday that Maglanque remains abroad but is expected to arrive in the Philippines “within the next few days” following the denial of her appeal.

“She filed a motion for reconsideration, but we denied it outright. That was the reason for the delay. As far as we know, she’s still on her way back. But soon, we will not give her so much time,” Cacdac said.

He added that Maglanque filed her motion for reconsideration sometime late last week or early this week.

Maglanque’s recall order follows revelations in Sen. Panfilo Lacson’s privilege speech which tagged her in connection with GlobalCrete Builders, a company allegedly favored with P2.195 billion worth of flood control projects in Bulacan between 2018 and 2024, and MBB Global Properties Corporation, developer of a Wyndham Garden Hotel in Clark, Pampanga.

While no sanction has yet been imposed, Cacdac said Maglanque must personally respond to the allegations.